Very few takers for TSBIE live counselling on T-SAT

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education's (TSBIE) T-SAT live counselling which began on Thursday seems to be a flop show as it was observed that hardly few students watched the live streaming. The reason behind less viewership was the time. The time of streaming is from 11am to 12 pm while students were packed with revision classes in colleges. Another reason pointed out was that they are no proper equipment in the Government colleges for them to attend the live counseling.

According to officials, TSBIE in coordination with the T-SAT arranged a live telecast of exam tips and motivational classes by experts and psychologists for the benefit of students who will be appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations. These special live programmes will create awareness on how to approach the public exams and will instill confidence and motivate students to attend the exam with confidence.

However very few colleges streamed the live telecast as they were busy conducting revision classes for the students.

"Like all government colleges, even our college could not telecast the programme. The intermediate board has taken a good decision but the drawback of this programme is that many colleges do not have proper television or computers or proper internet connection in their colleges. As hardly few days are left for the exams to begin it is necessary to give proper guidance to students and motivate them," said a lecture of a government junior college.

As the telecast timings is from 11 am to 12 pm majority of the students are not willing to attend the programme as they are busy in their revisions, said a lecturer and added that apart from timings there are no proper equipment in the government colleges for them to telecast the programme. It would be better if TSBIE telecast the session in the evening so that students can attend them without disturbing their revision schedule, the lecturer added.

Meanwhile, Dr Pavan, junior lecturer of the private college, Secunderabad said that the time slot for telecasting the programme is not appropriate, as it is telecasted when students are in college. It is advisable that students concentrate to prepare well for the exams. Hpwever, there were many steps taken by the private colleges to motivate inter-students from the beginning of the academic year. Hence, I don't think such kind of programmes are needed," he added.