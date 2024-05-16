Live
- Delhi High Court issues notice to CBI on K. Kavitha's bail plea
- Disney Star to include Indian sign language and audio descriptive feed for T20 WC
- Awfis Space Solutions IPO price band fixed, issue will open on May 22
- Rainfall and thunderstorms expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for three days
- Election-related seizures cross 1,100 crore in Rajasthan since March 1
- Lightning kills Kerala native in Goa
- CAPF starts early route marches in Sandeshkhali
- ‘Furiosa’ earns rousing 6-minute ovation at Cannes 2024, Chris Hemsworth gets emotional
- Cannes 2024: Indian Classic ‘Manthan’ Restored, son of star Smita Patil reacts
- Viksit Bharat Ambassador: Govt provides ration to population greater than US-EU together, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Just In
VHP files plaint with NHRC against alleged attack on Hindus
Highlights
Hyderabad: VHP Telangana State Joint Secretary Dr Ravinuthala Sasidhar said a written complaint was filed with the National Human Rights Commission...
Hyderabad: VHP Telangana State Joint Secretary Dr Ravinuthala Sasidhar said a written complaint was filed with the National Human Rights Commission Member Vijaya Bharati at the office of the National Human Rights Commission in Delhi.
He said that the complaint was filed on Tuesday seeking an investigation into the incident of mass attack on Hindus by Muslims belonging to Vaddira Basti in Zainur, Komaram Bhim Asifabad district, punish the accused and provide protection to the victims. The members of the Commission have given an assurance that they will investigate and take appropriate action.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS