VHP files plaint with NHRC against alleged attack on Hindus

Hyderabad: VHP Telangana State Joint Secretary Dr Ravinuthala Sasidhar said a written complaint was filed with the National Human Rights Commission Member Vijaya Bharati at the office of the National Human Rights Commission in Delhi.

He said that the complaint was filed on Tuesday seeking an investigation into the incident of mass attack on Hindus by Muslims belonging to Vaddira Basti in Zainur, Komaram Bhim Asifabad district, punish the accused and provide protection to the victims. The members of the Commission have given an assurance that they will investigate and take appropriate action.

