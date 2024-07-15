VHP meet held on freeing temples from govt control

Hyderabad: The two-day third lawyers’ conference of the VHP legal wing, which concluded on Sunday, resolved to speed up the legal process for freeing Hindu temples from government control.

VHP State Legal Cell co-convenor Siva Prasad said later that the meet, held at the ashram of Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, and inaugurated by him, discussed, among others, the necessity of speeding up the process to free the endowment entities from government hold.

The meeting was attended by former Supreme Court and High Court judges, 150 legal professionals, and VHP central president Alok Kumar Jain, national joint secretary Surendra Jain, legal cell national convener Dilip Trivedi, and national co-convener Dr Abhishek.

The meeting discussed and resolved that the top of its agenda was freeing government control of Hindu religious and endowment institutions. Besides, demand for the scrapping of the Wakf Board Act and opposing unilateral claims over properties under the Act. It also highlighted increasing demographic imbalances that pose a threat to the country, bringing in a common population registry act, implementing the Common Civil Code, and scrapping Muslim religious reservations since they are unconstitutional.

VHP Telangana legal cell convener Jasmat and co-conveners Narasimha Rao, Radhika Sarma, and Syamsunder said the extensive discussions also resolved to ensure reservations provided to BCs, SCs, and STs, based on social and economic backwardness, are not diverted and denied. The meet decided to launch a country-wide agitation demanding the State governments bring stringent anti-religious conversion laws.