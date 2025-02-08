Live
Vibrant display of Odisha’s heritage at mela
Hyderabad: The first day of the Odisha Food and Craft Mela, organised by Soww Parivar, at Shilparamam, witnessed a vibrant display of Odisha’s rich heritage in food, craft, and culture.
The inaugural session was graced by distinguished guests, BP Acharya (former IAS), DK Mohanty (former director, NMDC), Gagan Bihari Rout (senior scientist, Atomic Energy), Anil Pradhan (CEO, Young Tinker Foundation), and Reena Das (HR Head, Keolis).
According to officials, the mela features over 30 handloom and handicraft stalls showcasing the hidden talents of artisans from the interiors of Odisha. Visitors can explore and purchase authentic creations, including lakha, singha kama, dokra art, pipli applique work, sambalpuri, maniabandha, kotpad, and tussar sarees and products. Various cultural programmes including captivating performances of classical Odissi dance, energetic Sambalpuri numbers, and vibrant folk and tribal art forms promise an enriching experience for all attendees.