Vice-Chancellor’s Trophy kicks off at JNTUH

Vice-Chancellor's Trophy kicks off at JNTUH
Hyderabad: The two-day Vice-Chancellor’s Trophy Inter-College Sports Competition began on Tuesday at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH). JNTUH Vice-Chancellor Professor T Kishan Kumar Reddy inaugurated various sports events.

Men’s and women’s kabaddi and kho-kho teams from affiliated and autonomous colleges of JNTUH participated enthusiastically. The competition aimed to promote sportsmanship, team spirit, and physical fitness among students.

