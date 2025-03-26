Vice-Chancellor’s Trophy kicks off at JNTUH

Hyderabad: The two-day Vice-Chancellor’s Trophy Inter-College Sports Competition began on Tuesday at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH). JNTUH Vice-Chancellor Professor T Kishan Kumar Reddy inaugurated various sports events.

Men’s and women’s kabaddi and kho-kho teams from affiliated and autonomous colleges of JNTUH participated enthusiastically. The competition aimed to promote sportsmanship, team spirit, and physical fitness among students.