Live
- Govt aiming to increase revenue from Tourism, not from Excise: Jupally
- Centre sanctions four-lane ROB between Namburu-Mangalagiri
- MLA asks students to embrace modern technology
- BRS fires bias salvo at Jupally over devpt of tourism in State
- Edn budget generates heat in House as Cong, Oppn MLAs trade charges
- People advised to eat almonds for better health
- T-Hub, ICFAI Incubator sign MoU for giving boost to startups
- Best Solo Trekking Trails in India for an Unforgettable Adventure
- Vice-Chancellor’s Trophy kicks off at JNTUH
- Pastor Praveen Pagadala dies in road accident
Vice-Chancellor’s Trophy kicks off at JNTUH
Highlights
Hyderabad: The two-day Vice-Chancellor’s Trophy Inter-College Sports Competition began on Tuesday at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University,...
Hyderabad: The two-day Vice-Chancellor’s Trophy Inter-College Sports Competition began on Tuesday at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH). JNTUH Vice-Chancellor Professor T Kishan Kumar Reddy inaugurated various sports events.
Men’s and women’s kabaddi and kho-kho teams from affiliated and autonomous colleges of JNTUH participated enthusiastically. The competition aimed to promote sportsmanship, team spirit, and physical fitness among students.
Next Story