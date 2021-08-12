Vice-President secretariat releases e-book on Venkaiah Naidu's 4th year in office

Hyderabad: Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has completed four years in office on Wednesday. He did tree plantation at Parliament lawns during the day

On the occasion, his secretariat released a flip book presenting an overview of his engagements during the last one year.

The e-book, released in multiple languages, states that he attended 133 events (virtual and physical) covering ten States and two UTs, of which 22 were inaugural events. Naidu delivered 53 lectures, released 23 books, visited over 21 institutions, addressed seven convocations, attended four award ceremonies and laid foundation of three projects.

The year has been a difficult one with Covid pandemic disrupting lives and livelihoods across the world. Reflecting on this health crisis, he spread a message of hope and resilience by writing Facebook posts and articles reassuring citizens amid this unprecedented health crisis.

He commended the contribution of all frontline Covid warriors in multiple articles and posts on various social media platforms and constantly appealed to the public to follow Covid safety protocols. Naidu was among the first to get himself vaccinated and also urged people to shed vaccine hesitancy. During his visit to Bharat Biotech facility, here, he hailed the scientists' efforts on developing indigenous vaccine.

Recollecting the inspirational tales of courage and confidence, the VP wrote a series of Facebook posts on 26 unsung women freedom fighters and lesser known stories of 10 freedom fighters incarcerated in Cellular Jail in Andamans.

In April this year, he addressed the closing ceremony of 25-day-long commemorative 'Dandi Padayatra' organised as part of 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' at Dandi, recalling the latent collective strength within the country.

The VP is known to be an ardent supporter of promoting Indian languages. Over the last one year, he used every platform to raise this important topic. On International Mother Language Day, he tweeted in 22 Indian languages, wrote articles in 24 vernacular papers on the importance of mother tongue and also sent letters to all MPs in their mother tongues urging them to work for its promotion and preservation.

In a new initiative, he sent greetings to all MPs in their mother tongues on traditional Indian New year. When AICTE decided to offer professional courses in Indian languages, he lauded the decision and wrote articles in 33 vernacular papers in 24 Indian languages highlighting the need for professional courses in Indian languages.

Emphasising the need for reconnecting innate strengths, Naidu underscored the importance of agriculture in the national economy and praised farmers for achieving record foodgrain production despite Covid.

He visited several scientific institutions including CREST, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, CCMB and IIT Madras and apprised himself of new developments in R&D. He addressed the valedictory session of the India International Science Festival-2020.