Victor opens India’s first Experience Centre Store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Victor Rackets, the world No. 2 badminton brand established in 1968, in Taipei Taiwan, is now opening India’s first Experience Centre in Kondapur, Hyderabad.

The Victor Experience Centre showcases a one-of-its-kind showroom with a full badminton court inside the store. The Experience Centre was launched by Victor Badminton Stars –Olympians Ashwini Ponnappa& HS Prannoy, along with popular Indian Actress Regena Cassandra, who is a badminton enthusiast herself.

The event was graced by Mr. A.P. Jithender Reddy (Former Member of Parliament; Current Special Representative & Advisor to the Govt. of Telangana in New Delhi - Sports Affairs)& Mr. K. Shiva Sena Reddy(Chairman – Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS)).

With branches across the world including Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand and China, the Taiwan-based badminton brand is re-entering the Indian market, to provide quality badminton equipment to Indian consumers including apparel, grips, kit bags, rackets, shoes, shuttlecocks, strings and other more badminton related products.

Victor has 427 showrooms across the globe, but this becomes Victor’s first Experience Centre in India. On this occasion, Victor’s General Manager for India, Mr. Ben Hsiung said, “This is our first official Experience Centre here in India. Victor believes in customer experience and this store provides just that – the opportunity for the customer to try out the products before making the purchase decision.”

Victor is also the official sponsor for Indian Badminton Stars, Olympians Ashwini Ponnappa & HS Prannoy. Ashwini said, “I’m personally excited to see India’s first Experience Centre by Victor, ensuring customer decision-making is at the focus before buying a product. Here customers can try out rackets, grips, strings and more to ensure they find the exact products that suit them.”

Prannoymentioned, “The presence of Victor's Experience Centre allows customers to select products based on their game style, comfort and body ergonomics. This is very crucial for a player – beginner or seasoned. The limited-edition series by Victor are also very attractive and unique, unlike other brands.”

Arjun Reddy, a former Pro-Badminton Player who currently runs A-Zone Academies across Hyderabad is the principal associate with Victor in this Experience Centre.

The Victor Experience Centre is located in Kondapur, Hyderabad and is open from 10:00 am to 09:00 pm, on all days.