Vijayashanti slams Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former MP and BJP leader Vijayashanti on Tuesday made sensational remarks against Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, who has been actively campaigning for the party relentlessly in the Huzurabad by-election.

She predicted that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would throw Harish Rao out of his party in order to make his son KTR the next CM.

The actor-politician asserted that her prediction would come to true at any cost in future. She said it was shameful that the ruling party had handed over the responsibilities of campaigning in Huzurabad to Harish Rao, who had not only abused a Dalit government employee in Delhi, but also beat him mercilessly.

She wanted Harish Rao to tender unconditional apology to dalits in the State by rubbing his nose to ground.