Vision-driven strategy needed for tourism, says Jayesh Ranjan

Hyderabad: The Tourism and Culture Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Thursday emphasised the need for a vision-driven, time-bound strategy with clear timelines to ensure that all ideas are translated into tangible outcomes.

Jayesh Ranjan also assured that each initiative would be supported by defined timelines and execution frameworks, reinforcing the government’s commitment to tangible progress. The Special Chief Secretary was speaking at two different stakeholder meetings organised by the Telangana Government to further strengthen and promote the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and Film Tourism sectors in the state. Jayesh Ranjan said that inputs and suggestions from stakeholders were noted and the final action plan with deliverables would be announced by the end of August or on World Tourism Day (September 27, 2025).

A stakeholder meeting on MICE sectors was conducted with a focus on further transforming Telangana into a premier MICE Tourism Hub through strategic action plans. The event brought together around 40 key stakeholders and industry leaders from across the event venues, travel, hospitality, airport, and event management sectors to discuss a comprehensive roadmap for boosting the state’s MICE tourism profile. Along with industry stakeholders, the meeting was also attended by Regional Passport Officer Snehaja and Tourism Development Corporation MD Valluru Kranthi, who discussed actionable points.

Jayesh Ranjan also conducted a stakeholder meeting on Film Tourism at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM) in Gachibowli, along with the Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation, Dil Raju. The meeting was attended by around twenty delegates from the Telugu Film Chambers of Commerce, film studios, the Cinematographers Association, and government departments like Forest, Endowments, and Heritage Telangana. They discussed strategies to make Telangana the most friendly and affordable destination for film shooting not only for India but from across the world.

Based on the discussion, an action plan would be prepared, including the development of a ‘Film in Telangana’ Portal as a ‘one-stop shop’ for all cinema shooting requirements under a single-window system.