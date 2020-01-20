Viswa Hindu Parishad protests against KCR, MIM in Dilsukhnagar

LB Nagar: Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) conducted protest against KCR and MIM in Dilsukhnagar on Sunday. They claimed that KCR and MIM were the reason for the riots in Bhainsa.

They burned an effigy of government and staged a sit-in on road. Chaitanyapuri police took protesters into custody. Speaking on the occasion, VHP state president Surendar Reddy demanded for the immediate action on the people who are the reason for the riots. Chaitanya, Venkat Reddy, Eswaraiah, Narendar and others were present.