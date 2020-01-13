Vivekananda's jayanthi celebrated as Youth Day

Chatrinaka: On occasion of 158th Jayanti of Swami Vivekananda, Mitra Youth Association (MYA) organised a programme at the Association Hall in Chatrinaka on Sunday. Members of MYA and Telangana State Youth Congress spokesperson SP Kranthi Kumar garlanded the portrait of Swamy Vivekananda and paid rich tributes.

Kranthi Kumar said Swami Vivekananda jayanti was celebrated all over as 'National Youth Day' and said Nationalism was a prominent theme in Vivekananda's thoughts and he believed that a country's future depends on its people, and his teachings focused on human development. MYA Members C Raghu, B Varun Kumar, Nithin Kumar, B Vivek Chary, Pankaj, Vinith Chary, S Praneeth and others participated in this programme.