VMC Hyd continues JEE excellence

Hyderabad: Vidya Mandir Classes (VMC), a pioneer in IIT-JEE and NEET preparation for over 40 years, has once again set benchmarks with its outstanding JEE-Main 2026 results. Leading the success is Shreyas Mishra (Two-year classroom course), who achieved a perfect 100 percentile, while Bhavya Gupta, Aarush Goel and Akshat Agrawal scored an exceptional 99.99 percentile, reflecting VMC’s consistent track record of nurturing top performers.

These results underscore the institute’s structured academic methodology, rigorous test practice, and dedicated mentorship that maximise student potential.

Gautami Reddy, Director, VMC Hyderabad, expressed pride in the sustained excellence, noting that disciplined preparation and conceptual clarity were key to these achievements. VMC Hyderabad is now welcoming new batches at its Madhapur and Suchitra campuses, offering IIT-JEE (Main & Advanced), NEET, Integrated Intermediate with coaching and foundation programmes. Aspiring students can now join the proven VMC system and embark on their journey toward IITs, NITs, AIIMS, and other premier institutions.