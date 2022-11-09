Wakf Board urged to protect EidGah in Suryapet dist

Hyderabad: A delegation of Muslims on Wednesday met Telangana State Wakf Board chairman Mohammed Masiullah and demanded protection of Mamillagudem Eidgah in Suryapet district. They urged him to take action against officials who are allegedly involved in damaging the structure.

The delegation, led by Amjedullah Khan, MBT leader, and Osman Mohammed Khan, organising secretary, TPCC, along with C H Elyiah, sarpanch, Mamillagudem, submitted a memorandum to TSWB chief seeking steps to protect the Eidgah situated in survey no 290 in Mamillagudem village of Mothey mandal. It is to be demolished by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The delegation requested Masiullah to inquire into the government claim on about 9.2 acres of Wakf land as its own. They urged him to re-construct an Eidgah on the Wakf land.

Amjedullah said "each year during Muslim's Eids (Eid-ul-Adha and Eid-ul-Zoha), local Muslims have been offering Namaz regularly since the last 20 years.

A few days back the NHAI, while extending the highway, dug up the entire surrounding area and also damaged the Eidgah, which hurt our sentiments," he added.

He said "The NHAI and Revenue Development Officer (RDO), Suryapet, is putting pressure on local Muslims to accept the compensation of Rs 12,000 and hand over the Eidgah."

The delegation requested the Masiullah to immediately lodge a complaint with the local police against the NHAI officials and the contractor for damaging the Eidgah land and hurting the religious sentiments.