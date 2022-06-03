Wall hanger on Makhdoom Mohiuddin released in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: "Makhdoom Mohiuddin was a legendary poet and Communist Party founder member who fought for merger of Hyderabad State in Indian Union" said Juluri Gowri Shankar, Chairman, TS Sahitya Academi.

Juluri Gowrishankar spoke about Makhdoom Mohiuddin after releasing wall hanger 'Shayera Telangana Makhdoom Mohiuddin' on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day. The wall hanger is designed by Jana Vignana Vedika, Musheerabad. The event was attended by poets, writers and NGOs of Telangana State. Dr Gunna Rajender Reddy has come forward to publish books and literature of Makhdoom Mohiuddin and distribute the same to all educational institutions. Senior journalist Pasham Yadagiri, Gunna Rajender Reddy, Ande Satyam, Koya Koteshwar Rao, Raja, Venkata Gona Reddy Maram, Ramdas, Kotla Venkateswar Reddy, BN Reddy and others participated in the event.

It was decided to publish books and spread Makhdoom Mohiuddin's ideology in the present political scenario in which certain parties are instigating communal feelings.