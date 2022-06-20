Wanted: More GHMC circles to cater to growing needs of citizens

Hyderabad: With the increasing population in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, along with the increase in the number of houses, the GHMC circles are unable to cater to the growing needs of the citizens. The existing 30 circles are divided into six zones that include LB Nagar, Charminar, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, Serilingampally and Kukatpally. Each circle has one municipal office that provides various citizens services to the people but is unable to cater to the public. Residents of these areas demanded the GHMC to put up more circle offices.

Initially, there were seven circles but later they were increased to 18. Subsequently, six more circles were added as the population grew and services slowed down. With that, the GHMC circles reached 24 and later another six were also set up taking the total number of circles to 30.

According to the GHMC official data, currently, there are more than 25 lakh households and a population of over 10 million within the GHMC limits, which makes it the sixth most populous urban agglomeration in the country. But the existing 30 circles are unable to serve such a vast population. In some places, the circle offices are miles away, making it difficult for people to travel for various services.

Speaking to The Hans India, a social activist and expert in urban development, Mohammed Minhaj said, "The city population requires services and all their grievances related to civic amenities need to be addressed, for which the GHMC must increase the number of circles to give fast services to the citizens."

Citizens are forced to wait for hours for getting documents like house construction permits, trade licenses, voter ID, local issues, birth and death certificates.

While the GHMC officials said the municipal offices are at various places, the Khairatabad zonal office covers Jubilee Hills, Karwan and Nampally Circles. But people residing in these places face a lot of difficulties for resolving their issues and they have to wait for several houses at the zonal office. Similarly, LB Nagar zonal office is located at Saroor Nagar and there is one more office in Hayat Nagar this covers eastern areas. But there is a lack of services being provided to the citizens. The same problem is also being reported in Charminar, Secunderabad and Kukatpally zones.

People from several areas demanded the GHMC to increase the number of circles and set up circle offices nearby.