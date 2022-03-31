Water Board MD assures no shortage in summer

Hyderabad: With rising temperatures, there might be some drinking water issues which will be addressed immediately. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) managing director Dana Kishore on Wednesday assured that this summer there will not be any compromise in providing drinking water. Wherever necessary free water tankers will be provided.

The board officials are preparing to supply uninterrupted drinking water to its consumers this summer. It has taken measures and set up a plant to avoid water-related issues.

Holding a review meeting, Kishore directed officials to take adequate steps for providing continuous drinking water in the city without any problem in summer. He discussed management of water supply and sewerage in the city in the wake of Ramazan month.

Addressing the meeting, he said, "with the onset of summer, authorities will pay special attention to the water supply without any difficulty to people. Wherever there is a problem immediately water tanker will be provided; additional tankers are being put up at filling stations. Till date the board is delivering 98 per cent tanker bookings made regularly."

The MD asked officials to provide free water tankers if the supply is stopped due to work anywhere. He directed the staff to ensure that there is no contamination of water, with focus on quality.

The authorities have been instructed to supply water by tankers to mosques where necessary during Ramazan.

All the general managers were asked to be proactive in addressing complaints made by consumers on drinking water and sewerage issues through social media.