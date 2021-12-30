Water Board plans to complete construction of STPs by Dasara

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Wednesday announced that it will be completing the construction work of 17 new Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) in the city by Dasara.



Holding a review meeting with water board officials, Managing Director Dana Kishore inquired about the progress of 17 STPs to be constructed under phase-2 with officials and representatives of construction companies explaining about the status of works.

He directed plans for construction of STPs in areas where land is available without land disputes and asked the officials to complete the soil tests as soon as possible.

Dana said that work has to be done 24 hours a day and there should be enough personnel to work in three shifts. He suggested that work should be done without any shortage of material and machinery.

"There should not be any compromise in the capacity of STPs citing the lack of space in some places. Make plans to be prepared for the construction of multi-level STPs." He suggested that the areas where multi-level STPs are required should be personally inspected and monitored by the Water Board ED and project directors. Moreover, CCTV cameras will also be set up at the construction sites and linked to the Water Board office for online monitoring of works. Caution boards will be installed at areas under construction.

Water Board ED Dr M Satyanarayana, Project Director Sridhar Babu and other officials were present.