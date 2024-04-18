Water shortage leaves parts of Hyd parched as summer peaks

Hyderabad: As groundwater levels continue to decline, a severe water crisis has gripped certain parts of the city, particularly in the Southern and Western areas. Locals allege that they are receiving water irregularly, with some areas receiving drinking water only once every five to ten days, often at extremely low pressure.

Despite the efforts of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to ensure maximum piped water supply, several localities still face acute water shortages. Residents of Nadeem Colony and Tolichowki have not received tap water for the past two months, relying instead on water tankers. However, due to high demand, even the Water Board's tankers are not arriving on time. Similar situations are observed in Nampally, Red Hills, Nizampet, and Asif Nagar.

“For the past two months, we have not received tap water, forcing us to rely on tankers, which arrive only once every two weeks. Despite numerous complaints to Hyderabad Water Board officials, we have been consistently given false assurances without any resolution to the underlying issues,” said Ahemd, a local of Tolichowki.

“We are unaware of the reasons for the delayed water supply. Currently, we receive water only once every five days, and even then, the pressure is very low. Additionally, when we try to book tankers, they are automatically cancelled. Consequently, we are compelled to rely on private tankers for our water needs. Despite our numerous complaints to the concerned water board officials, no concrete measures have been taken to address these issues," pointed out the locals of Asif Nagar.

Sai Teja, a local of Nizampet, said, “For the past four days, we have not received any water at all. Only after lodging complaints did we receive water, but even then, it was at irregular intervals. Despite our complaints to the authorities, they consistently assure us that water supply is ongoing. However, the reality is quite different as we continue to experience delays in receiving water.”

In a recent review meeting, the Hyderabad Water Board stated that they are making every effort to provide maximum piped water supply to customers by drawing full design quantities from all sources. They also mentioned that they are providing tanker supplies to needy customers at the earliest possible time.