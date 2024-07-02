Water supply interruption on July 4, 5

Hyderabad: The supply of water will be interrupted in many areas of the city for 24 hours from July 4 to 5 due to ongoing repair work being undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) at the Peddapur substation.

According to HMWSSB officials, an emergency power shutdown will be conducted at the 132KV Peddapur substation to replace a 132KV breaker, control, and relay panel and to overhaul the isolator at the 132KV Kandi substation.

This work will take place from 7 am on July 4 to 7 am on July 5. Due to this shutdown, there will be no water supply in several areas, including Shaikpet, Nallagandla, Chandanagar, Huda Colony, Hafeezpet, Manikonda, Narsingh, Manchirevula, and more.