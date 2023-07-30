  • Menu
WE HUB, OU hold discuss on collaboration

Osmania University and WE HUB officials held preliminary talks on working to encourage a startup ecosystem at the university.

Hyderabad: Osmania University and WE HUB officials held preliminary talks on working to encourage a startup ecosystem at the university. A high official delegation from the Osmania University, headed by OU Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder, Registrar Prof. P. Laxminarayana, Prof. B. Reddiya Naik, OSD to VC, Prof. P. Naveen Kumar, Director (Infrastructure), and Prof. D. Sreeramulu, Head, Department of Management interacted with the Deepthi Ravula and her colleagues from the WE HUB team.

Deepthi Ravula gave a detailed presentation detailing the growth and achievements of WE HUB from inception to the present. She underlined the importance of enabling women in the field of entrepreneurship.

Prof D Ravinder appreciated the activities at the WE HUB and said that the discussions would be continued for future collaborations and cooperative programmes beneficial to the OU students.

