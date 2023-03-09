Weary birds fall from sky as mercury rises

Hyderabad: The scorching summer heat is taking toll of not only on humans but also avian life. With rising temperature, several instances of birds dropping out of exhaustion have been noticed by the concerned in the city.

According to data collated from rescue groups, from the last week of February, around 150 birds have been found dehydrated, while a few were rescued by animals activists.

During summers every year big birds, such as eagles, generally migrate, but pigeons and other small birds tend to remain in residential areas.

Lack of water source during summer is leading to birds dropping out. Another reason is vanishing water sources in residential areas.

Pradeep Nair, president, Animal Warriors Conservation Society, said, " during the last two weeks our team has rescued around 102 birds. Of them 50 percent suffered dehydration and heat exhaustion.

For several years we have rescued numerous birds from such distress situations and provided necessary medical aid. Once they recover we drop them in the same locality where they were rescued. Most birds rescued so far include crows, sparrows, pigeons and Bulbul."

Residents in many colonies have stopped placing water bowls, as the strong smell emanating from pigeons is not good for humans. In fear people stopped placing water bowls.

As even lakes are getting polluted, birds, while descending in search of prey or water, often collapse due to exhaustion.

Summer is a difficult season for birds; dehydration can turn fatal for them. That is why when we rescue birds from such stressful scenarios, the first thing we do is to provide water, he added.

Vasanthi Vadi, president, People for Animals, said, "birds are delicate to handle unlike other animals. So we get very few rescue calls. During earlier days every locality had wells, ponds and lakes but now there is water shortage. It is very important to ensure that water is made available for birds."

"Few animal activists have started distributing water bowls across the city.

It will be better if all resident welfare associations put up their own water bowls for birds and animals. Water bowls set up on top of buildings can certainly help the avian life this summer."