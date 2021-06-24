Weather report: IMD predicts rainfall in Hyderabad for next 48 hours

Hyderabad weather report: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) centre in Hyderabad predicted heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours in various parts of Telangana.



According to the weather department, a trough is formed about 3.1 kilometre to 5.8 kilometre from the sea level from South-West Uttar Pradesh to South Chhattisgarh covering Jharkhand.



"Due to the flow of winds from West and North-West direction lead to the rainfall in districts like Asifabad, Nizamabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgond and Suryapet," IMD said.



It also warned the people residing at low-lying areas to be alert as heavy rains may inundate the streets.



On Thursday, people in Hyderabad and the surrounding areas woke up with the light showers which brought down the temperature.