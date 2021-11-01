Weather report: Rains predicted in Hyderabad on Nov 3, 4

Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in Telangana and its capital on November 3 and 4, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department also predicted rainfall today and tomorrow.

The reason for the rainfall is attributed to the formation of low-pressure area near Srilanka region in the Bay of Bengal. A trough associated to the low-pressure is also formed at 3.1 kilometres from the sea-level.



Meanwhile, heavy rainfall witnessed in 20 districts of the state on Sunday night. Highest rainfall of 5.2 cm has been recorded in Jataprolu in Nagarkurnool district followed by Ayyagaripalle in Mahabubnagar at 4.3 cm and Dagada in Wanaparthy at 3 cm.



On Sunday morning, Arli in Adilabad district recorded 15.5 degree Celsius.