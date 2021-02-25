Weather Today: Day temperatures set to rise in Hyderabad

Telangana With summer not far away, the day temperatures are set to rise in Hyderabad if the forecast during February 25 and March 2 is any indication. According to the IMD bulletin issued on Wednesday, days are going to become hot with rising temperatures of 34, 34, 34, 34, 35 and 35 degrees Celsius during the six days, with the outlook of mist for the first four days and fog or mist on March 1 and 2. Across the State too the day temperatures rose during the last 24 hours with Bhadrachalam(35.2) crossing the 35 deg C mark for the first time this season.

The other temperatures were: Mahbubnagar 35.1, Adilabad & Ramagundam 34.8 each, Nizamabad 34.6, Khammam 34.2, Hyderabad & Nalgonda 33 each, Dundigal 32.4, Medak 32.2, , Hakimpet 32.1, , Hanamkonda 32. Meanwhile. the night temperatures in the City during the period February 25 and March 2 are to be 18, 19, 19,19, 20 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively. The rising temperatures are attributed to mainly low level easterlies/North-easterlies (winds) prevail over the State.

The bulletin said during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, dry weather prevailed over Telangana with the lowest minimum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius recorded in Adilabad, point seven degrees more than the previous day.

There was no large change in the temperatures, ranging from -2 to +2 degrees Celsius, in most parts of the State. They were below normal by -1.6 to -3 degrees Celsius in some parts and appreciably below normal by -3.1 to -5 deg C in some others.

The other night temperatures recorded in the State were: Ramagundam 16.2, Medak 17.2, Hyderabad 17.1, Hanamkonda 17, Nizamabad 18.2, Dundigal 18, Hakimpet 19.6, Mahbubnagar 19.5, Bhadrachalam 19.4, Nalgonda 19.2, Khammam 21.6.