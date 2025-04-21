Weekend crackdown: 218 caught for drunk driving

Hyderabad: Continuing its drive against the drunk and driving, Cyberabad Traffic Police (CTP) led a large-scale drunk and driving test in Cyberabad Commissionerate limits. During the weekend, CTP apprehended over 218 offenders for driving under the influence of alcohol.

With the increase in alcohol impairment related crashes in Cyberabad limits, the traffic police led an enforcement against intoxicated drivers in various locations under Commissionerate limits.

The traffic police conducted a focused campaign against drunk driving over the weekend.

According to Cyberabad traffic police, the police on weekends had been organising a special large-scale drive by deputing teams to keep a check on drunk driving.

During the drive, out of a total of 218 cases, 176 were two-wheeler drivers, 19 were three-wheeler drivers, and 23 were four-wheeler drivers. The police said that 30 offenders were found with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml.

Of the total, four individuals were aged between 18 and 20. The highest number of offenders, 96, belonged to the 31–40 age group, followed by 76 in the 21–30 age group, and 31 offenders aged between 41 and 50.

All apprehended individuals will be presented before the Court.

In a special drive, to curb the drunken driving, the police found that the drivers were engaged in both underage drinking and drunk driving. While the traffic police have booked cases against them for drunk driving, it is the law and order police who would have to follow up and find where these people bought their liquor.

The Cyberabad police urged the citizens that if anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and causes accidents resulting in fatalities, such persons will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail along with a fine, said the police officer.