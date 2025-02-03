What’s cooking at Cong dinner do?

Hyderabad: Aggrieved by a Minister’s disregard for their pleas to clear pending bills and delay in releasing funds, a few MLAs, mostly from the composite districts of Warangal, Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar held a meeting on Friday night, sending ripples through the party. However, the party leadership denied that such a meeting ever took place.

According to sources, the meeting hosted by Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy at a hotel was attended by Nayini Rajender Reddy, Bhoopathi Reddy, Yennamalla Srinivas Reddy, Muralinayak, K Rajesh Reddy, Sanjeev Reddy, Donthi Madhav Reddy and Beera Ilaiah. It was reportedly arranged to share and exchange their views on the attitude of a Cabinet Minister towards them. Expressing displeasure over the turn of events, they also discussed future course of action. As the news spread, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud contacted them to understand the situation and reason for their gathering. Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also spoke to Ministers and urged them to fill the communication gap, if any, between them and the MLAs.

Nagarkurnool MP downplays meet, says it was dinner party

However, Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi on Saturday denied that the purported meeting ever happened in the city. Rather, he clarified that the MLAs had attended a dinner party arranged by Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy at a hotel. “Those who were present in the city had attended the dinner programme. During the dinner, a lot of issues had come to the fore, but nothing like what is being circulated in the social media. How does a few MLAs gathering at a single place signify dissent?” he asked.

He said that he spoke to all the MLAs and it came to light that the eight MLAs had come to the dinner party hosted by Anirudh Reddy.

“Later they decided to meet the Minister for clearing some proposals by one of the MLAs. This is being painted as a dissenting voice by the BRS’ social media,” explained the MP.

Will bring issues to notice of AICC state in-charge: Anirudh Reddy

Interestingly, Anirudh Reddy on Sunday acknowledged that the MLAs in fact had met to discuss certain issues of concern. He said that the gathering was held to discuss various issues commonly faced by the legislators within the party. “It is entirely appropriate for MLAs to come together and deliberate on development matters pertinent to their constituencies. Our meeting was not held in secrecy. There are lots of issues to bring to the notice of the Congress leadership with all the evidence and we will disclose everything after meeting with AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi”, asserted Anirudh Reddy.