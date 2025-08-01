Wild west vibes take over Hyderabad

Royal Challenge American Pride brought the Wild West to the heart of Hyderabad with the electrifying launch of its “Rodeo Nights” series. Hosted at Aqua, The Park in Somajiguda, the event was a vibrant fusion of Americana, youthful energy, and cultural exploration, aimed at the city’s dynamic urban crowd.

Rodeo Nights was more than just a party—it was an immersive celebration of American spirit. Guests stepped into a western-themed world filled with engaging attractions like lasso challenges, hammer slam games, and AR-powered photo booths. The DIY zone was a hit, allowing attendees to customize hand-painted souvenirs to take home. Complementing the atmosphere were specially curated American-style snacks, innovative cocktails, and a music lineup that kept the crowd energized well into the night. Speaking about the concept, Varun Koorichh, Vice President, Marketing & Portfolio Head, Diageo India, said, “Royal Challenge American Pride Rodeo Nights is about embracing the spirit of Americana—freedom, expression, and adventure.

Today’s young consumers want more than just a drink; they crave experiences that resonate with their values and individuality. This event is a reflection of that ethos.” He further added, “By blending American cultural elements with contemporary Indian energy, we’re not only offering a new kind of night out but also connecting with a mindset that celebrates freedom, identity, and fun. Royal Challenge American Pride is at the heart of it, but it’s really about creating memorable, authentic moments.”

After making a splash in Hyderabad, Rodeo Nights is set to roll out across other Indian cities, promising a unique blend of music, games, and American-inspired culture wherever it lands.