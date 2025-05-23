Will BRS MLC Kavitha float her own party?

Hyderabad: Has BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha decided to float a party of her own? The situation and circumstances in the aftermath of the five-page letter written to party chief and her father K Chandrashekar Rao have given rise to this speculation among party leaders and the cadre.

Kavitha’s letter to KCR contains her feedback, including both positive and negative points, about the recent massive public meeting near Warangal to celebrate Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s silver jubilee year.

The letter, which was written on May 2, surfaced on Thursday, while she was on the US tour. Writing a letter to the party chief is not surprising as many leaders have done so before or after leaving the party, but Kavitha is the daughter of the BRS chief and sister of the party’s working president KT Rama Rao. So, the letter has set off an animated discussion among the party leaders and in the state’s political circles, as well.

A senior leader of the party told The Hans India that Kavitha could have conveyed the same thing to her father verbally but instead decided to write the letter because she wanted to send across a strong message to the party boss. Meanwhile, party insiders said that she wanted a key post in the party so that she could take up programmes, but KCR was not keen on obliging as he wanted her to maintain a low-profile given her arrest and jail for her alleged role in the Delhi liquor scam.

However, the MLC has been taking up programmes under the Telangana Jagruti banner. She has also been visiting districts individually, including ahead of the silver jubilee meeting.

Meanwhile, party leaders said that Kavitha might not take a drastic step like changing the party at this juncture.

They, however, speculate that if things go wrong, she may form another party as she has a proven organisational set-up at her disposal in the form of Telangana Jagruti, which she floated during the statehood movement.