Will have to resign as MP to take charge as MLA comment by Uttam raises doubts

Hyderabad : Senior Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy said 'no comment' to media's question on who is going to take oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. Uttam reached Delhi along with Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday evening to discuss the issue of CM selection with the leadership. It is reported that he met several senior leaders on Tuesday. Uttam met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Telangana Election Observer DK Shivakumar in the afternoon.

Both of them discussed about the Chief Minister's candidature for about an hour and a half. Uttam Kumar Reddy who came out after the meeting was surrounded by media representatives. With this, Uttam spoke briefly. He said that the views of party MLAs have been explained to the high command. He made it clear that the High Command is responsible for the selection of the CM and we will abide by that decision.

When the media asked whose name was finalized as CM in this order, Uttam said no comment and left. On the other hand, after the meeting with Uttam Kumar Reddy, DK Shivakumar left for the residence of Congress Party chief Mallikarjuna Kharge. Kharge, Rahul and KC Venugopal will be informed about the opinions of Telangana MLAs.