Will take a decision after consulting with my supporters: Srihari

Will take a decision after consulting with my supporters: Srihari
BRS MLA Kadiyam Srihari met Congress senior leader Deepa Dash Munshi on Friday and said that he would be joining the party after discussing it with the party workers.

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Kadiyam Srihari met Congress senior leader DeepaDash Munshi on Friday and said that he would be joining the party after discussing it with the party workers.

Speaking to the media, Srihari said that Congress leaders asked him to join the party and work with them to strengthen it. “I will talk to the workers and followers who have been with me for years. I told Dash Munshi that I would take a decision in a day or two after discussing with the party workers,” said Srihari. Regarding the timing of joining the party, the BRS leader stated, "I have not joined Congress yet.

First, I need to make a decision, and then I can discuss this matter. The party is losing support for several reasons. There's a shift away from BRS among the people. To serve the constituency and make a difference, we need to make a choice. I'll address all concerns at a later time," Srihari remarked.

