Wings India open to public today and tomorrow

Hyderabad: Wings India, Asia’s largest civil aviation show kickstarted in the city on Thursday at Begumpet airport with several aerospace firms displaying their aircraft and setting up exhibition stalls will remain open for general visitors over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am.

The price of the tickets to visit the show is Rs.958 (including booking fee online) Apart from the five indigenous helicopters enthralling the visitors, a drone show will leave the visitors spellbound.

The parking will be at Bison Polo Ground and Wesley Boys School. Shuttle buses will also be available to the venue. On display are 25 aircraft including American aerospace giant Boeing’s 777-9 and French aerospace firm Airbus A350 as they landed for the first time in the city for the air show this year. The helicopters and aircrafts manufactured in different parts of the world are also there for display for the visitors.