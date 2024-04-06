Wipro ex-employee held for possessing MDMA drug

Hyderabad: Ona tip-off, SOT Madapur team & Rajendranagar police have jointly nabbed a drug peddler identified as PhodilaJaichand at P&T Colony of Sun City under Rajendra Nagar PS and seized 15 gram of MDMA worth Rs 2,25,000. Police said the offender is an educated young man from a good farmer family in Guntur district. He studied BCA Computers at JKCC, Guntur. He was staying in Ran Venkateswara Boys Hostel in SR Nagar, Hyderabad.

He also worked as an OLA driver in 2021.He also did sand supply business in Aminpur. In 2022, he joined Wipro as non IT job with Rs 1.8 lakh package per annum. He quit the job in 2023 thinking that the income was not enough to live a luxurious life. He started drug business to earn more money in a short period of time.

His friend one Harsha of Bangalore and native of Amaravati, introduced Vivek from Guntur district. Vivek introduced Sohan alias Sreedhar studying at Presidency Engineering College in Bangalore from Prakasam district, who is a main supplier of MDMA.A few months ago, he went to Bangalore and collected two gram of MDMA from Sohan alias Sridhar, came to Hyderabad and consumed it himself.

Again, on March 26, Jai Chand went to Bangalore and purchased 20 gram of MDMA from Sohan alias Sridhar and returned to Hyderabad next day. All these days, he consumed five gram of MDMA himself and tried to sell the remaining 15 gram MDMA to needy. But, he fell into police net.