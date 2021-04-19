Wishes pour in for KCR's speedy recovery

Hyderabad: Soon after the news broke out that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was tested positive, wishes poured in from all political circles for the speedy recovery of the CM.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed her concern about KCR for testing positive. She wished him a very speedy recovery. Tamilisai stated that she was praying for his early recovery and for the good health of the Chief Minister. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted that " KCR is a gritty man and a fighter. I am sure he will recover soon with prayers from all people".

BJP national OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman wished the Chief Minister will recover fast. T State BJP leader and Nizamabad MP D Arvind hoped the CM will be alright.

All Ministers, including R&B minister V Prashant Reddy, Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Health Minister E Rajender enquired about KCR's health status and prayed for his speedy recovery.