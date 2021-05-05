With hope we can win health: Covid survivor

Hyderabad: As the number of positive Coronavirus cases rises across the city, some people, who have recovered from the infection are say that the only way to fight against Covid is to test early and to seek the help of doctors.



K Prem Kumar who got discharged from Gandhi hospital after complete recovery on Monday urged people to repose faith in the system and follow government guidelines to defeat the pandemic.

Kumar said "I was tested positive for coronavirus and the journey was not easy at the same time it's not much difficult with hope we can achieve health. The weakness, diarrhoea, body pains, fatigue, fever, inability to taste or smell, fluctuation of blood Pressure just made me think if I could get anymore sick!! I couldn't let the sickness get the best of me. I constantly kept motivating myself not to surrender to the virus and this was just a phase. Finally, I nailed it. I am healthy now because I believed in myself to win the battle with the virus and the regular treatment and healthy food is all what helped me to win," he added.

Asking people to be motivated and make oneself busy in isolation, Prem said, "Coronavirus can get us really bad. Being confined to a room for days can cause low mood and anxiety and same with hospital isolation. I always kept myself busy reading books or watching videos that I like which helped me to get diverted from the point that I was isolated. We just have to keep reminding ourselves that we've overcome some rough times before and we are still here. We are braver than we believe, Stronger than we seem."

Remember you have a family and that's the major reason to live and for that we need to battle the pandemic, says Prem. "The hero in my story is my family who all has left no stone unturned in my recovery process. They all made sure I was taking all the necessary protein and vitamins. They worked tirelessly and kept up with my shortcomings. I'm eternally grateful to have been surrounded with such incredible souls," he added.

"After a long battle with Covid-19, doctors have given me clearance that I am now safe to resume my daily routine and that's when I exhaled a deep sigh of relief," Prem said with a broad smile on his face. Prevention is better than cure. Please do wear proper mask in proper form and follow all health protocols and get tested and seek medical help immediately, Prem added.