With no safety steps in place, danger lurks at rising Musi

Hyderabad: Youngsters are enjoying swimming in the dirty waters of Musi river following heavy rain in Hyderabad. With gates of the twin reservoirs Osmansagar and Himayatsagar opened allowing inflows towards Jiyaguda, Chaderghat and Moosarambagh on Thursday, an apparent competition among youth to swim was observed at Chaderghat, when the water is at majestic level.

As the water flow in the Musi is rising, the traffic police placed barricades to prevent vehicles from entering these bridges, but no restrictions were placed for youngsters to enter the river.

Young swimmers diving into the water is a common sight to those who pass by or cross the Musi. But in fast-flowing river truth is they are risking their life. With such stunts young men lost their lives in the last three years during rain.

Rainfall is always unpredictable when it comes to continuous heavy rain. Following the recent rain, several colonies, specially in low-lying areas, are inundated. Some crazy youngsters are having a good time diving into the Musi. Even after loss of many lives they are putting their lives at risk by swimming.

According to observers, the river water is flowing with force and the youngsters who are diving might drown. Unfortunately, warnings are not being taken seriously by them.

Muzammil Ahmed, an observer, said “Over a dozen youngsters and middle-aged men were seen swimming in the river. There were no restrictions and no barricading near the river. As water is flowing at high speed, authorities must restrict the area and not allow anyone near the river to ensure safety of citizens,” he added.

Sai Rahul, a commuter at Chaderghat, said since the gates of reservoirs were opened, the water level has increased. The bridges at Jiyaguda and Moosarambagh were closed for traffic. Officers are monitoring the water levels, but in Chaderghat, people are seen swimming. This can be dangerous and civic body must barricade the area to prevent any untoward incident, he said.

“Authorities must install a warning signboard near the river, when the water is at majestic level and flowing at high speed,” said Akhlaq Ahmed, another commuter.

It has been observed people are seen fishing at the Musi near its catchment. According to social activists, drowning incidents can cause unbearable pain and grief to the victims’ families. In many cases, bodies got stuck in mud; lifesavers had to dive deep into water to bring them back. Swimming or diving in the river when the water level is at peak must be avoided, says Mohammed Ahmed, an activist.