With Omicron in Hyderabad, GHMC to set up isolation centres 

Hyderabad: With the detection of two cases of Omicron variant besides the rise in number of Covid cases in its limits, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has once again begun the exercise of setting up isolation centres in its circles, especially in those areas on priority where there is a considerable rise in Covid cases.



In this regard, the civic body has directed its Zonal Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of each circle to set up isolation centres with adequate number of beds and other facilities in places like community halls, indoor stadiums etc to meet any exigencies. It further asked them to see to it that all public places such as health centres, places of worship, educational institutions and others were properly sanitised.

"The medical officers and the sanitation wing are also focusing on increasing spraying of Sodium hypochlorite in all zones. Sanitisation of all commercial establishments, educational institutions, places of worship and houses would be taken up in coordination with the Health department," said A Rambabu, Chief Entomologist of GHMC, adding that the Corporation has abundant stocks of Sodium hypochlorite to increase spraying activities in the city.