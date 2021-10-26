Woman died under mysterious circumstances in Hyderabad

In a tragic incident, a woman died under mysterious circumstances here at Chandanagar of Serilingampally police station limits. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when no one opened the door the hotel room and the staff alerted the police.



The police who reached the hotel opened the door and found the woman dead and a man with severe injuries.



According to the police, the man identified as Koti Reddy, a native of Prakasam district arrived in the hotel along with a woman on Monday night. When the police questioned Reddy who was admitted to the hospital, he said that their parents refused to accept their marriage proposal following which they attempted suicide. However, the police are yet to confirm if the woman committed suicide or was murdered.



The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

