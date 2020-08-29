Woman ends life in Hyderabad suspecting to have infected with coronavirus

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old woman committed suicide here at Shalivahana Nagar in Malakpet on the suspicion of contracting coronavirus. She was identified as Aaradhana Vijayvargiya.

Aaradhana Vijayvargiya was residing in Malakpet along with her husband Surender Kumar in the top floor of the building having their tenants on the ground floor. Last week, two of their tenants tested positive for coronavirus.

The woman was worried after she came to know about it and also depressed that she and her husband will contract the virus. On Wednesday night, Aaradhana went to her room after having dinner and hanged herself from the ceiling fan. However, her husband noticed her act and immediatly he shifted her to a nearby private hospital. She died on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment.

The woman's brother told the police that she was suffering from depression which led her to take the extreme step. The police registered a case and shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem.