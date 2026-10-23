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RASS women groups celebrate Vijayadashami

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RASS women savings groups in Tirupati celebrated Vijayadashami with spiritual fervour, health awareness on early cancer screening, and loans for women-led businesses.

RSS women group members celebrating Vijayadashami in Tirupati on Thursady
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RSS women group members celebrating Vijayadashami in Tirupati on Thursady

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Tirupati: Rashtriya SevaSamiti (RASS) women savings groups organised a grand Vijayadashami celebration here on Thursday, with around 250 women participating in prayers to Goddess Durga amid Vedic chanting and spiritual fervour.

Retired Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr Bharati, who attended as the chief guest, said Vijayadashami symbolises the victory of good over evil. She explained that Goddess Durga was created by the gods to vanquish demons and urged women to take part in collective worship to promote social development.

Dr Bharati also advised women above 30 to undergo early screening for uterine, oral and breast cancer. She encouraged eligible women to avail themselves of the free vaccine provided by the government.

Chennai Mahaveer Foundation representative Satyamurthy praised RASS for its efforts in empowering women through various service activities.

RASS project director V Nagaraju appealed to parents to educate their children without gender discrimination and announced that loans would be extended to support members’ business ventures.

Vani Mallela
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Vani Mallela

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Vani Mallela is a Staff Reporter at The Hans India and an accomplished journalist and content creator from the erstwhile Chittoor district. With over 16 years of professional experience, she has built a strong reputation for covering crime, politics, and entertainment, delivering stories that are accurate, engaging, and impactful. She holds a postgraduate degree from Sri Venkateswara University and received professional journalism training at Rachana Journalism College, Hyderabad, with a focus on science and mass communication. Her expertise includes field reporting, investigative journalism, fact-checking, and source development, enabling her to produce balanced and credible reports under tight deadlines. Vani is recognised for her sharp news sense, concise writing style, and ability to uncover compelling human-interest stories that reflect the voices and concerns of local communities. Her extensive knowledge of the Tirupati region, coupled with her diverse family background and broad cultural exposure, brings depth, empathy, and context to her reporting. A dedicated journalist committed to ethical and responsible reporting, Vani continually enhances her knowledge by keeping abreast of current affairs through regular newspaper reading and extensive research. Her professionalism, accuracy, and passion for storytelling have made her a respected voice in regional journalism.

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RASS TirupatiVijayadashami CelebrationWomen EmpowermentPreventive Health ScreeningRashtriya Seva Samiti
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