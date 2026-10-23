RASS women groups celebrate Vijayadashami

Tirupati: Rashtriya SevaSamiti (RASS) women savings groups organised a grand Vijayadashami celebration here on Thursday, with around 250 women participating in prayers to Goddess Durga amid Vedic chanting and spiritual fervour.

Retired Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr Bharati, who attended as the chief guest, said Vijayadashami symbolises the victory of good over evil. She explained that Goddess Durga was created by the gods to vanquish demons and urged women to take part in collective worship to promote social development.

Dr Bharati also advised women above 30 to undergo early screening for uterine, oral and breast cancer. She encouraged eligible women to avail themselves of the free vaccine provided by the government.

Chennai Mahaveer Foundation representative Satyamurthy praised RASS for its efforts in empowering women through various service activities.

RASS project director V Nagaraju appealed to parents to educate their children without gender discrimination and announced that loans would be extended to support members’ business ventures.