Women staff to get maroon uniforms at Shamirpet bus station

Shamirpet: TSRTC women employees soon may get new uniforms, said Sunil Sharma, the managing director, TSRTC, at the launch of mobile bio toilets at Shamirpet bus station on Friday. The MD requested the employees to work in co-ordination with officers and supervisors of each depot in order to increase occupancy ratio and to increase revenue.

At first the MD asked all the employees to choose what color they would like to go with, to which the women employees chose maroon. Laxmi, a conductor at Hakimpet depot, said, "All employees had a similar darker grey shade uniform, and we requested the corporation for separate uniforms for women employees. All employees decided on maroon color."