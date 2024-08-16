Women will thrash KTR with broomsticks: TSWCDC chairperson

Hyderabad: Strongly condemning the remarks against women passengers availing free travel on RTC buses under the Mahalakshmi scheme, TSWCDC (Telangana State Women's Co-Operative Development Corporation) chairperson Bandru Shoba Rani demanded an immediate public apology from former minister K T Rama Rao.

Women will thrash KTR with broomsticks: TSWCDC chairpersonMeanwhile, the PCC gave call to burn KTR’s effigy across the State. In a media statement, Shoba Rani alleged that KTR, who is known for party culture, has preconceived notions and was trying to project others to suit his state of mind. “If he continues with these type of statements, the days are not far when women will thrash him with broom sticks,” Shoba Rani warned.