  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Women will thrash KTR with broomsticks: TSWCDC chairperson

Women will thrash KTR with broomsticks: TSWCDC chairperson
x
Highlights

Strongly condemning the remarks against women passengers availing free travel on RTC buses under the Mahalakshmi scheme, TSWCDC (Telangana State Women's Co-Operative Development Corporation) chairperson Bandru Shoba Rani demanded an immediate public apology from former minister K T Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: Strongly condemning the remarks against women passengers availing free travel on RTC buses under the Mahalakshmi scheme, TSWCDC (Telangana State Women's Co-Operative Development Corporation) chairperson Bandru Shoba Rani demanded an immediate public apology from former minister K T Rama Rao.

Women will thrash KTR with broomsticks: TSWCDC chairpersonMeanwhile, the PCC gave call to burn KTR’s effigy across the State. In a media statement, Shoba Rani alleged that KTR, who is known for party culture, has preconceived notions and was trying to project others to suit his state of mind. “If he continues with these type of statements, the days are not far when women will thrash him with broom sticks,” Shoba Rani warned.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X