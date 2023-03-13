Won't support Bandi's remarks on Kavitha: Arvind

BJP Nizambad MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Sunday stirred a fresh round of debate in the party saying he won't support State JP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's statement on BRS MLC K Kavitha. Addressing the media in the national capital, the firebrand MP said that there are many proverbs of Telugu in Telangana. But, one should weigh them before using because of their sensitivity. Also, Bandi's remarks have nothing to do with the party; they were his personal views; he has to explain his remarks on Kavitha. The Nizamabad MP, known as a bitter critic of Kavitha opined that Bandi should better take back his remarks. He made the statement following growing differences with Bandi.





Arvind was reportedly displeased that the State party president's too much involvement in the affairs in his constituency. He remarked that the presidentship of State in the national party is not a power centre; it is a centre of coordination and everyone should be taken along. On Kavitha's appearance before the ED, he alleged that the entire Telangana government came to Delhi on March 11. The BRS leadership should have shown the same sincerity for the State's development of status of women.





"The ministers left the State administration and came to Delhi after the ED summoned Kavitha". He said Kavitha did not give correct answers during the investigation. Arvind said "if you give wrong answers, you will be arrested soon. Besides, he charged that KCR's family robbed Telangana and asked how Kavitha got watches worth lakhs and crores of earrings?





Arvind quipped 'everyone knows the corruption of KCR and KTR. BJP means corruption-free party. It was the same during AB Vajpayee regime. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi government will not tolerate corruption".He criticised the BRS leaders saying why they are making so much fuss if they have not done anything wrong.





The MP said if she has done no wrong the BRS MLC should come to attend before ED on March 16. He claimed that Arun Ramachandra Pillai went to court to withdraw the statement given to ED because of KCR and Kavitha's pressure. "This will be more crucial in the liquor case. Against this backdrop, he demanded KCR to resign and go for elections.