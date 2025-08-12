Workshop held on making eco-friendly Ganesh idols by NCC cadets

Hyderabad: A workshop on crafting clay Ganesha idols was held at Sri Chaitanya Junior College on Monday to encourage the use of natural materials and sustainable practices for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Around 50 girl students of the college have enthusiastically participated in the workshop where they were guided step-by-step by experienced artisans.

The hands-on experience was both exciting and educational as the students have learnt about the importance of eco-friendly practices while having fun and a sense of accomplishment from creating the idols with their own hands.

The workshop has also raised awareness about the environmental consequences of POP idol immersion, particularly the harm to aquatic life caused by POP and chemical paints and encouraged the students to immerse the clay idols in flower pots, buckets or water drums, or in garden soil, at the end of the celebrations.

The workshop was organized by Sergeant Khyathi Nannapaneni as part of her NCC Community Development training with the cooperation of Rotary Club of Greater Hyderabad and Principal and Vice-Principal of Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Pratibha Campus. Speaking about the workshop, Sergeant Khyathi has shared that “‘Eco-friendly’ celebrations is not about adopting a new concept, it’s about observing the festival the way it was originally meant to be”.