World Day Against Trafficking in Persons: A joint ‘awakening vigil’ organised

Hyderabad: The City Police, in collaboration with pioneering anti-trafficking organisation Prajwala, conducted a joint ‘awakening vigil’ to raise awareness on trafficking in persons and the need for collective efforts to fight the organised crime of human trafficking, at Tank Bund to commemorate the ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons’. Over 300 Prajwala volunteers and police personnel participated in the vigil lead by Joint Commissioner of Police (DD) Dr GajaraoBhupal, Padma Shri Awardee Sunitha Krishnan and senior police officers. The silent vigil expounded the message for collective action to counter trafficking.

According to the city police, the ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons’ is a United Nations declared day which aims to raise awareness on the disturbing developments and trends of human trafficking worldwide and calls on governments, law enforcement, public services, and civil society to assess and enhance their efforts to strengthen prevention, identify and support victims, and end impunity. This year’s theme is ‘reach every victim of trafficking, leave no one behind’.

The City Police have been at the forefront of pioneering innovative models for victim protection and have accorded gender-based violence as top priority by setting up ‘Bharosa’ a unique multi-stakeholder convergent initiative that provides holistic support to all victims ensuring speedy justice.

The women’s safety wing of City Police has launched SHE teams which aim at both crime prevention and deterrence breaking the cycle of impunity of offenders.

Prajwala is a well-known anti-trafficking organisation founded by Sunitha who has done yeoman work in fight against sex trafficking based on five pillars of prevention, rescue, rehabilitation, reintegration and advocacy.

Till date it has assisted the police to rescue over 28,200 victims from sex trafficking and provide them holistic rehabilitation through its therapeutic communities. The Government of India has recognised its efforts by bestowing the prestigious ‘National Award for Child Welfare’.