World Lion Day celebrated at Zoo

Hyderabad: As part of promoting wildlife awareness about lions and their conservation, the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad celebrated World Lion Day on Sunday.

Competitions like puzzles, crosswords, find the word, etc. were conducted at the Asiatic and African Lion Enclosures of the zoo.

About 374 students participated in the competitions and an informative talk show on lions was conducted where the animal keeper briefed them about the lions’ behaviour, life span other details. It was conducted under the supervision of Ch M Deepak Tarun, and visitors got the chance to interact with keepers and know about their favorite animal.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. P. Srinivas, Assistant Director (Vety.) spoke about the health care and maintenance of the lions in the zoo. Nazia Thabassum, AC-1, spoke about the importance of celebrating Lion Day. Addressing the gathering, B. Laxman, AC-3, said that Hyderabad Zoo is housing pure breed Asiatic lions and said they are very proud to announce that it is the only zoo in India having pure breed Asiatic lions.