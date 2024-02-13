World Radio Day: The Power of Sound

HYDERABAD: World Radio Day, celebrated annually on February 13th, stands as a tribute to the enduring power of radio in fostering social connection and providing accessible information. Established by UNESCO in 2011, the day highlights the medium's role in bridging communities, promoting diversity, and enabling education worldwide. In an age where digital platforms are ubiquitous, radio continues to reach the widest audience globally, offering a unique blend of entertainment, education, and news content that is accessible even in the most remote areas.

This year's theme emphasizes radio's adaptability and resilience, showcasing how it has evolved with technological advancements while maintaining its core value as a tool for social cohesion. Radio has embraced digital platforms, expanding its reach and interaction with audiences through podcasts and streaming services. However, its significance goes beyond entertainment; in times of crisis, radio is a critical medium for disseminating vital information and providing a platform for dialogue and community support.

World Radio Day 2024 calls for recognition of the medium's contribution to freedom of expression and its role in supporting sustainable development goals. Events and campaigns around the globe encourage stakeholders to invest in the accessibility, diversity, and innovation of radio content. As we celebrate this day, we acknowledge radio's unmatched capacity to adapt, survive, and thrive, continuing to unite people across geographical, political, and cultural divides.