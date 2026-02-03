Wow!Two-time kidney transplant recipient scripts Antarctica history

Hyderabad: In a landmark achievement, Sneha Raju has become the world’s first two-time kidney transplant recipient to set foot on Antarctica, camp overnight there, and cross the Antarctic Circle.

The historic expedition took place from December 17 to 28 and was conducted in full compliance with established Antarctic expedition standards.This is the first time that an individual has successfully accomplished the typical Antarctic expedition, including interior landing, overnight camping, and Circle crossing, after undergoing two kidney transplant surgeries.

This makes the triumph a first-of-its-kind in the world, eligible for global recognition.

The expedition began from Ushuaia on December 17, 2025, crossing the notoriously challenging Drake Passage before reaching the Antarctic Peninsula. On December 19, the first landing was made at Barrientos Island, followed by an official continental landing at Portal Point.

Sneha Raju camped overnight on the Antarctic continent at Portal Point under continuous daylight, setting foot on Detaille Island (66° 52’ S, 66° 48’ W) after crossing the Antarctic Circle. This marks one of her remarkable accomplishments under extreme climatic conditions. Sneha Raju was serving as the Deputy Head (Corporate Communications) at NCC Limited in Hyderabad.”

