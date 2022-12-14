Wrestler Abubakar Bamas wins 'Telangana Kesari Title 2022'

Ranga Reddy: The 'Telangana Kesari' wrestling match was held at Alkapur in Narsingi municipality under Ranga Reddy on Monday. J Sai Kiran (25) wrestler from Maruti Karan Gulab Viyamshala Puranupul and Abubakar Bin Abdullah Bamas, another wrestler from Bamas Akhada Barkas came toe-to-toe to wrestle the title of 'Telangana Kesari 2022' under the banner of Telangana Indian Style Wrestling Association.

The fight went on for almost 10 minutes and after two spells of tossing and tussling, the result was in favour of Abubakar Bamas. According to Taher Affari, the former Publicity Secretary of the Hyderabad District Amateur Wrestling Association (HDAWA), "The winning wrestler Abubakar Bin Abdullah Bamas brought up and rose to fame in the city under the supervision of his late father Abdullah Bin Mohammed also known of Saleem Bamas Pahelwan.

Apart from winning Hyderabad Kesari few years ago, Abubakar has also achieved several awards in the past and he was a nephew of first Minority Andha Kesari Khaled Bamas Pahelwan.

While both the fighters were busy in vanquishing each other in the ring, their moves left the audience captivated.

While the fight thaw out the mood of the audiences gathered in a big number to witness the heavyweight fight that held once in a while, the jeering crowd from both the sides too oscillated the mood during the competition.

Atleast 300 wrestlers from across the State took part in the competition under various categories.