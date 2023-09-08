WWE matches to be held in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: The fans of WWE, who have been watching the World Wrestling Entertainment fights held abroad all these years on TV, now have a rare opportunity to watch them live. WWE matches will be held on Friday in Hyderabad. The WWE Super Spectacle will be held at Gachibowli Stadium at 7.30 pm.



This time in the WWE, which has been loved by millions of people around the world, 28 famous wrestlers from different countries stood in the ring along with Indian wrestlers. John Cena, who has won many titles, is entering the ring with Freakin Rollins. Both of them will face Giovani Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.

Indus Sher (Sanga, Vir), Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will fight for the WWE Tag Team Title. Rhea will face Natalya in a rematch for the Women's WWE World Title. Along with them, Drew McEltry, Shanky, Ring General Gunther and Gionee Vinci will also enter the ring.

Tickets for this event are available on Book My Show. A few days before the start of the competition, all the tickets were sold out. With that, the entire Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, which has a seating capacity of about four thousand, will be full. These matches can be watched live on Sony Sports channels.