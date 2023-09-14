Y-HUB Telangana emerges as beacon of next-gen trailblazers

Hyderabad: Y-HUB Telangana recently marked a significant milestone in its journey with an event that brought together a distinguished assembly of participants. This collaborative effort between Y-HUB, UNICEF, and YuWaah convened over 70 members from UNICEF National Committees and representatives from more than 40 UNICEF country offices at the innovative T-works facility.

The event was characterised by a palpable sense of passion and purpose, underlining the unwavering commitment to nurture the aspirations of children and youth across the State through the Y-Hub initiative.

On September 11 the international guests in attendance bore witness to the transformative impact of the Y-HUB initiative. They were impressed by the flourishing innovation and startup landscape in Telangana, recognising it as a beacon for empowering the next generation of trailblazers.

Representatives hailing from various UNICEF regions lauded the collaborative synergy between the Telangana government, UNICEF, and YuWaah, acknowledging its role in driving a remarkable evolution designed to uplift the youth.

Apoorva Bhasker Dasyam, the CEO of Y-HUB, provided a comprehensive overview of the initiative’s vision, mission, and the profound impact it has made thus far. The narrative gained depth and dynamism as innovators shared their personal journeys, further enriching the cause. Jayesh Ranjan, the Principal Secretary for Information Technology, Electronics, and Communications in Telangana, unveiled his grand vision for the State, emphasising its unique innovation and IT framework. His insights not only shed light on Telangana’s exceptional technological landscape but also captivated and garnered admiration from all esteemed guests in attendance.